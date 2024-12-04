Air defense of 3rd SAB destroyed record number of enemy drones in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Over the four months of air combat, the air defence units of the Third Assault Brigade became record holders.
The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
During the months of active combat operations in Kharkiv region, the air defence units of the Third Assault Brigade set an absolute record among all mechanised brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
They resulted in more than a hundred downed enemy drones, including Russian-made attack and reconnaissance drones: "Lancets", "Orlans", "ZALA", "Supercam" and others.
