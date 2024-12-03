Wounded occupier puts gun barrel in his mouth and commits suicide in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
In the Kharkiv region, soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade eliminated Russian invaders with accurate drops of explosive payload. One wounded occupier did not wait for the hit and self-destructed.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
