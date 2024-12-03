Territorial defense eliminates 4 tanks and 6 infantry fighting vehicles near Kurakhove. VIDEO

The terrorist defenders successfully repelled an attack by Russian troops in Maksymivka near Kurakhove, destroying several pieces of enemy equipment using FPV drones.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the soldiers of the 130th separate battalion of the territorial defence of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy, consisting of four tanks, including a T-80BVM with a mine trawler, and six infantry fighting vehicles, tried to surround Ukrainian positions.

On the approach to the settlement, a Kotyky reconnaissance platoon spotted the convoy and launched an attack using FPV drones. As a result of the attack, two T-80BVM tanks with protective superstructures, two combat vehicles, including MT-LB, were destroyed, and the enemy's troops were eliminated.

The key role in the destruction of enemy equipment was played by NATAHA drones, which have the following characteristics:

payload - up to 1.5 kg;

deployment time - up to 2 minutes;

driving range - up to 13 km;

combat flight radius - up to 7 km;

cruising speed - 80 km/h.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers continue to put pressure in the north of Kurakhove.