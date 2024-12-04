Large-scale mobilization evasion scheme exposed in Dnipro: TCR employees, doctors and military personnel were "intermediaries". PHOTOS

SSU Military Counterintelligence and the State Bureau of Investigations dismantled a large-scale scheme of mobilisation evasion in Dnipro. The SSU exposed local employees of the TCR and SS, military personnel, doctors and civilians who acted as "intermediaries" to find clients and transfer money.

The cost of "services" is 12 thousand dollars

According to the case, the defendants unreasonably entered severe diagnoses in the medical histories of the evaders and then issued fictitious medical reports on their medical condition.

The forgeries were then handed over to accomplices in the TCR, where their clients were "removed" from the military register or granted a deferral from the draft.





The cost of such "services" ranged from 12 thousand US dollars per person liable for military service.

"The military and civilians were looking for potential clients who wanted to leave the country illegally. Later, the head of the department of a local medical institution and a family doctor organised fictitious inpatient treatment with the issuance of false medical reports. Employees of the TCR involved in the scheme issued exemptions from military registration for health reasons," the SBI reported.

Detention and suspicions of the offenders

Law enforcement officers gradually documented all the facts of the criminal activity of the defendants and detained five organisers of the fraud.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers seized medical records with ready-made false medical information, draft records, data storage devices, as well as over UAH 2 million in the equivalent of allegedly obtained by criminal means and weapons.

The detainees were served a notice of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 1 Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations);

p. 3 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

p. 3 of Art. 332 (illegal trafficking of persons across the state border of Ukraine);

p. 1 of Art. 358 (forgery of documents, seals, stamps and forms, sale or use of forged documents, seals, stamps);

p. 3 of Article 366 (forgery in office).

The offenders are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

