3 955 7
No queues and no TCR: Ukrainians will automatically be registered for military service upon reaching 17 years of age – Ministry of Defense
Today, on December 3, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that will automatically register Ukrainian citizens for military service upon reaching the age of 17. This will be done through the Reserve+ app.
This was announced by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.
How to get a military registration document?
It is noted that young men no longer need to apply to the TCR or undergo a medical examination.
It will be enough to be identified in Reserve+, after which the application will generate a military registration document.
"This is another step in transferring military registration to a convenient digital format. We are making public services as accessible and transparent as possible for Ukrainians," Umierov added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password