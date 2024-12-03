ENG
No queues and no TCR: Ukrainians will automatically be registered for military service upon reaching 17 years of age – Ministry of Defense

17-year-old Ukrainians will be automatically registered for military service

Today, on December 3, the Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that will automatically register Ukrainian citizens for military service upon reaching the age of 17. This will be done through the Reserve+ app.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umierov, Censor.NET reports.

How to get a military registration document?

It is noted that young men no longer need to apply to the TCR or undergo a medical examination.

It will be enough to be identified in Reserve+, after which the application will generate a military registration document.

"This is another step in transferring military registration to a convenient digital format. We are making public services as accessible and transparent as possible for Ukrainians," Umierov added.

Registration for 17-year-olds without TRC: The Ministry of Defense explained the procedure

