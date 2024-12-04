Ukraine has to make difficult decisions about further mobilization.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a press conference in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"Mobilization. This is very important, because even if there is money and ammunition, there must be people on the front line to counter Russian aggression. Ukraine has to make difficult decisions about further mobilization, but these are necessary decisions," explained the US Secretary of State.

Blinken added: "We have a commitment: every person, every soldier that Ukraine mobilizes must be trained and equipped to effectively defend the country."

Mobilization in Ukraine

The day before, a senior official told the media that the administration of current US President Joe Biden urges Ukraine to immediately increase the size of the armed forces by drafting more soldiers and revising mobilization legislation to allow people over the age of 18 to be drafted.

On November 19, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Ukraine should increase mobilization to improve the situation at the front. However, no single weapons system is decisive in the Russia-Ukraine war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine needs to equip 10 brigades of the Armed Forces, but the United States and Europe have fully equipped only 2.5 brigades.

WP noted that despite the acceleration of the supply of necessary weapons to Ukraine, the administration of current US President Joe Biden is growing frustrated with the refusal of Ukrainian leaders to lower the draft age from 25 to 18.