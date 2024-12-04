Russian ship fires flares at German helicopter in Baltic Sea – media

The crew of a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea fired flares at a Bundeswehr military helicopter during a German Air Force operation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Die Welt and the DPA news agency.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed the incident.

As the German DPA news agency learned from sources in Brussels, a German helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission when the crew of the Russian ship fired flares.

Details of the incident remain undisclosed, including the reason for the use of flares and the exact actions of the Russian crew.

Burbock emphasized the need to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure in the region due to the risk of hybrid attacks by Russia.

According to her, patrols in the Baltic Sea will be expanded, in particular to monitor pipelines and data cables.

The German diplomat noted that the Baltic Sea is increasingly being used to circumvent sanctions imposed on Russia over its war against Ukraine.

