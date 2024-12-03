United States, Germany and Hungary are still against inviting Ukraine to NATO – Le Monde

France and the United Kingdom support Ukraine's invitation to join NATO, while a number of NATO countries are against it.

Membership in NATO "is an option that makes many allies uneasy," the article says.

Who is against it?

The United States, Germany and Hungary are against Ukraine's invitation.

Who is in favor?

"At the same time, some countries, such as France and the United Kingdom, insist on inviting Kyiv to join NATO," Le Monde writes.

NATO membership

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned US President-elect Donald Trump that if Ukraine is forced to sign a "bad peace" on Russia's terms, Washington will face "terrible threats" from China, Iran, and North Korea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine officially rejects guarantees that are substitutes for NATO membership.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was impossible to invite part of Ukraine's territory to join NATO.

