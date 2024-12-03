Ukraine will not repeat same mistake as with Budapest Memorandum - Sybiha

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the Budapest Memorandum failed to ensure Ukraine's security, as well as transatlantic security, so such mistakes should not be repeated.

He said this before the ministerial meeting of NATO countries, Censor.NET reports citing the EP.

Sybiha recalled the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Budapest Memorandum, under which Ukraine agreed to give up nuclear weapons in exchange for "security assurances."

This is a good reminder that no long-term security solutions are acceptable at the expense of Ukrainian security. This document failed to ensure Ukraine's security, as well as transatlantic security. We must avoid repeating such mistakes," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister emphasized.

Sybiha noted that Ukraine will discuss the concept of "peace through strength" with its partners.

"We have a clear understanding of what steps our friends need to take to do our 'homework,'" he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine published an official position that Ukraine will not accept any alternatives, surrogates or substitutes for Ukraine's full membership in NATO.