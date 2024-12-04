Ukraine is not involved in escalation of situation in Syria, Russia and Iran are responsible – MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has categorically rejected Russia's accusations of Ukraine's alleged involvement in the worsening security situation in Syria.

"Ukraine, unlike Russia, unconditionally adheres to international law, the principles of inviolability of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that it is Russia and Iran that bear the main responsibility for the steady deterioration of the security situation in Syria.

"And it is the Assad regime's crimes against its own people and its unwillingness to ensure a fair dialogue within the country that have jeopardized the survival of Syria as a single independent state," they concluded.

What is happening in Syria

On November 28, after four years of relative calm, fighting between Bashar al-Assad's forces and opposition groups resumed with renewed vigor on the outskirts of Aleppo.

"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham announced a large-scale military operation against government forces. During the operation, they claimed to have captured over 400 square kilometers of territory, including strategically important areas.

November 29 Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which leads a coalition of opposition forces in Syria, entered Aleppo and clashed with government forces on the western outskirts of the city.

November 30, the Syrian Armed Forces announced a "temporary withdrawal of troops" from Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against the opposition forces.

According to Al Arabiya, rebels in Syria have taken control of Aleppo.

