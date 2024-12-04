During day, Russians attacked Kherson and region: two people killed and 8 wounded (updated)

During the day on December 4, Russian troops attacked Kherson and Kherson region. The attacks resulted in deaths and injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko.

Kherson

Another resident of Kherson was injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone. It happened in Dniprovsky district around 10.30. The 56-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to his left forearm. The victim is currently in hospital. Further examination is underway.

The 54-year-old resident of Kherson turned to doctors on his own. He was diagnosed with mine-blast and closed head injuries.

Kherson region

Kindiika

At about 9:30 a.m., Russian occupants attacked Kindiika from a drone. As a result of this hostile attack, a 64-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds . He was taken to a hospital for necessary medical care .

A 57-year-old man with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to his leg was taken to hospital from Kindiivka.

Antonivka

It became known about two more wounded in Antonivka as a result of hostile attacks. A 79-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her shoulder. She is currently undergoing further examination.

A 60-year-old man turned to doctors on his own. He suffered mine-blast and closed head injuries.

A 67-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone. Our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Veletenske

In Veletenske, the Russian occupation army attacked a local resident with a drone. A 51-year-old man was injured as a result of the drop of explosive payload from the drone . He has an explosive trauma and a shin injury. The victim was hospitalized for medical care.

"According to the updated data, one of the wounded in Veletenske, a 21-year-old man, died," the Kherson regional prosecutor's office said.

Mylove

In addition, a man in the village of Mylove was injured as a result of hostile attacks.

As a reminder, the Financial Times recently reported, citing the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, that Russia wants to launch an offensive against Kherson and has prepared 300 boats to cross the river.