ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10656 visitors online
News Photo
1 569 0

Russian troops strike at Kramatorsk district: enterprises damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck again at Druzhkivka and Novoiverske village in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Local enterprises came under fire, causing fires in administrative and commercial buildings.

Under the threat of repeated enemy shelling, it took 10 hours for the SES firefighters to localise and extinguish the fire over an area of more than 3,000 square metres.

Read more: Day in Donetsk region: 4 people killed, 11 injured, occupiers attacked three districts

Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини
Наслідки обстрілів Донеччини

Author: 

shoot out (12960) Donetska region (3595) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (748) Druzhkivka (10) Novoiverske (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 