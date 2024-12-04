Russian troops strike at Kramatorsk district: enterprises damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers struck again at Druzhkivka and Novoiverske village in Kramatorsk district of Donetsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Local enterprises came under fire, causing fires in administrative and commercial buildings.

Under the threat of repeated enemy shelling, it took 10 hours for the SES firefighters to localise and extinguish the fire over an area of more than 3,000 square metres.

