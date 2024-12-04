Ukraine will receive $50 billion from frozen Russian assets from US and EU in coming weeks - Blinken

In the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive $50 billion from the United States and the European Union, which will be obtained at the expense of frozen Russian assets.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken at a briefing, Censor.NET reports.

The Secretary of State emphasized that there is a coordinated plan between the US and the EU to quickly transfer funds to Ukraine.

Now, based on the frozen Russian assets, we should receive $50 billion that will go to Ukraine. This money will come from us in the coming weeks, as well as from Europe, and it will support Ukraine for some time next year," Blinken said.

Blinken noted that the allies continue to work to ensure that Ukraine has the money and resources it needs to support its economy and defense.

"Ammunition, everything that goes with it, whether it's air defense, missiles, armored vehicles. We are working very hard to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs for many months to come. The United States is doing everything it can," the US Secretary of State added.

As a reminder, in the summer, the leaders of the Group of Seven countries agreed on a mechanism to provide $50 billion in aid to Ukraine through the use of frozen Russian assets. On October 25 , the leaders of the Group of Seven countries confirmed their commitments.

According to this plan, the EU and the US will allocate approximately $20 billion each, and the remaining $10 billion will be divided between the UK, Japan, and Canada.