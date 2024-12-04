Scholz: Unemployed Ukrainians in Germany should be encouraged to find job or return home

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that unemployed Ukrainians in Germany should be encouraged to find a job or return home.

He made the statement during government hearings in the Bundestag, ntv reports, Censor.NET informs.

Scholz said that Germany should ensure that as many Ukrainians and other refugees as possible look for work after learning the language and other measures.

"Too many of them have been here for so long that it's time for them to start working," the German Chancellor said.

He also noted that the previous successes with the "employment stimulus" that the government introduced for this purpose were not enough.

According to Scholz, he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about this in great detail.

"He told me that he wants to create a Ukrainian institution in Germany and Poland that will support Ukrainians in returning or finding employment in Germany, so that we can work together in this direction," the German Prime Minister said.

Earlier, the Secretary General of the conservative German CDU/CSU party, Carsten Linnemann, proposed to cancel financial assistance to refugees who are not officially employed. In particular, he was talking about Ukrainian refugees.