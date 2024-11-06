45% of foreign students in Polish universities are citizens of Ukraine

In the 2023-2024 academic year, 19.9 thousand students from Ukraine were enrolled in Polish universities. At the end of the last academic year, 45 thousand citizens of Ukraine, or almost 45% of the total number of foreign students, studied at Polish universities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Poland, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The number of Ukrainian citizens admitted to study in the 2023/2024 academic year amounted to 19.9 thousand. Of these, 11.9 thousand studied at private universities, 7.8 thousand at state universities and 0.2 thousand at church universities," the ministry said.

It is noted that in the 2023-2024 academic year, a total of 102.7 thousand foreign students studied at Polish universities, but this data is incomplete. The total number of Ukrainian citizens who studied at Polish universities at the end of the last academic year was 45.5 thousand, which is almost 45% of the total number of foreign students in Poland.

The ministry noted that Ukrainians covered by the special law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens in connection with the armed conflict in the country and who are students at public universities are not charged for full-time education in Polish. In addition, they can apply for a social scholarship and a study loan on the basis of a declaration of family and financial situation attached to the application.