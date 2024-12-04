War in Ukraine must be stopped immediately – pro-Russian Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu opposes aid to Ukraine

Far-right Romanian presidential candidate Călin Georgescu will not continue to help Ukraine after winning the election.

Censor.NET reports with reference to Reuters.

The publication reminds that since Russia invaded Ukraine, Romania has helped export millions of tons of Ukrainian grain through its Black Sea port of Constanta, assisted in training Ukrainian pilots and handed over a Patriot air defense battery to Kyiv.

Basescu said all of this would stop if he won.

"How could I agree to that? It is impossible. Romania and the Romanian people come first," he said.

"It is impossible to imagine that there will be a war next to us in the center of Europe, so the priority will certainly be that the war in Ukraine should be stopped immediately," Georgescu emphasized.

