British Minister for Veterans Affairs Alistair Carnes said that if a conflict of the same scale as Russia's war against Ukraine occurs, the British army will be destroyed in six months to a year.

Karnes' statement was cited by Politico, Censor.NET informs.

The official said that the current size of the British army means that its forces would be out of action in "six months or a year" if a conflict of the same scale as the war in Ukraine occurs.

Karnes noted that about 1,500 Russian soldiers are currently killed or wounded every day at the front in Ukraine.

Read more: Paris and London discuss deployment of troops in Ukraine as security guarantee - media

"In a large-scale war - not a limited intervention, but one like the one in Ukraine - our army, for example, at the current level of losses, would be exhausted in six months or a year," the minister said.

Therefore, according to Carnes, it is important for Britain to have a high level of reservists.

"Without them, we won't be able to generate mass, we won't be able to perform a lot of defense tasks... That doesn't mean we need a bigger army, but it does mean you need to build up depth and mass quickly in the event of a crisis," the British official added.

Politico notes that the British Army is currently the smallest in size since the 1700s.