Occupiers dropped KAB on Kupiansk, man was killed - RMA
On December 4, Russian troops attacked the city of Kupiansk with a KAB.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russian army hit a residential building. Unfortunately, a 40-year-old civilian man was killed. Two women suffered an acute stress reaction," he said.
At least five private houses were also destroyed or damaged in the city.
Rescue services are working at the scene, and the rubble is being cleared.
