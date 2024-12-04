State Department is working to give new administration strongest possible position on Ukraine - Blinken

In the process of power transition, the current US administration is making every effort to transfer to the new team the strongest positions on Ukraine and other areas of foreign policy.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Wednesday, December 4, in Brussels,Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports .

"What I am trying to do not only on the issue of Ukraine, but in all areas, is to give the new administration the strongest possible position to act in all these areas," Blinken said.

According to the diplomat, this is necessary for the new administration to start working from day one, "because the world does not stop just because the political transition of power is underway in the United States."

He also emphasized that the current administration will continue to support Ukraine until the end of its term.

Read more: Ukraine will receive $50 billion from frozen Russian assets from US and EU in coming weeks - Blinken

"If Ukraine decides that it needs to continue the fight, we want to make sure that it has everything it needs to continue the fight - money, ammunition, mobilized forces," the US chief of diplomacy said.

If, according to him, the Ukrainian side decides to participate in the negotiations, it is necessary to ensure that it is in a position of strength.

As a reminder, Blinken said that in the coming weeks Ukraine would receive $50 billion from the United States and the European Union, which will be obtained at the expense of frozen Russian assets.