Latvia’s President Rinkēvičs: Russia is not interested in peace talks

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs said that Russia is not interested in political dialogue and peace talks.

He said this at a press conference on Wednesday, December 4, after a meeting with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Delfi reports, Censor.NET informs.

Rinkēvičs said that during the meeting with the Slovak president, he expressed Latvia's opinion and assessment of Russia's aggressive actions and the need to continue to support Ukraine.

He noted that Latvia's position is well known to its NATO and EU colleagues, as well as to the Slovak president.

"We see that discussions have begun about the need for dialogue in the political process, which is not ruled out by the President of Ukraine. Our position has always been clear: Russia is not interested in political dialogue or peace talks. There is a feeling that this country believes that it can maximize the benefits from the current situation by continuing the "military operation" and destroying the energy infrastructure," the politician said.

Read more: Russia is last colonial power in Europe, its actions must be stopped, - Latvian Foreign Minister Braže

Rinkēvičs also emphasized that only a strong Ukraine can sit down at the negotiating table. He added that a lot has been said, but not everything that has been promised to Ukraine has been done.

Earlier, EU diplomat Kaja Kallas called on the European Union to work on fulfilling its promises to Ukraine regarding the supply of military aid.

Read more: Poland, Latvia and Romania call for immediate reinforcement of air defences on NATO’s eastern flank