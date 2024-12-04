Kyiv handed over 1000 night fpv drones to fighters of 4th Brigade of NGU "Rubizh" – Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has handed over 1000 FPV drones from the capital's community to the soldiers of the 4th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. Overall, this year Kyiv has allocated over UAH 300 million for the needs of the 4th Brigade of the NGU.

Klytschko announced this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the soldiers of the 4th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine received another batch of aid from the community of the capital. Another 1,000 FPV drones (night drones with thermal cameras) will be sent to one of the hottest areas of the front to help the military destroy the enemy. And recently, on November 21, on the Day of Dignity and Freedom, the soldiers of the 4th Brigade received HEAVYSHOT bombers and Mavic UAVs of various types from the community. Also, FPV drones and electronic warfare systems (trench and machined )," Klytschko said.

The mayor noted that since 2022, Kyiv has allocated almost UAH 800 million from the city budget to equip 4 National Guard brigades. In particular, this year - more than 310 million.

"We will continue to help our defenders in the future. Both at the expense of the community and by attracting non-budgetary funds," Klytschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that in 2024, the total amount of funds allocated by Kyiv for the needs of the Defense Forces would amount to about UAH 10 billion. According to Mayor Klytschko, next year's support for the military will be no less than this year's.