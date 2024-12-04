Soldiers of 37th Separate Marine Brigade near Kurakhove, Donetsk region, destroyed column of occupiers’ heavy equipment: tank, AFV and IFV. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade destroyed an enemy armored vehicle convoy and infantry near Kurakhove in Donetsk region. The defenders destroyed a tank, armored fighting vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the telegram channel of the Ukrainian Navy.
