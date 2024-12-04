Soldiers of 92nd SAB destroy ammunition depot, occupiers’ crossing point, mortar, cannon and Russian hideout in Kharkiv region. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko used FPV drones to destroy an ammunition depot and a Russian invaders' crossing point in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the press service of the strike UAV battalion of the 92nd SAB, Censor.NET reports.
It is known that our fighters managed to destroy a mortar, hit a cannon and an enemy hideout. They eliminated 2 occupiers and wounded 3 more.
