Soldiers of the 48th separate assault battalion named after Noman Çelebicihan drove Russian invaders out of the village of Novyi Komar in Donetsk region.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project with reference to a video of the battalion's fighters, Censor.NET reports.

DeepState writes that the Russians suffered significant casualties. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also captured the occupiers from the 40th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Army.

"The village was cleared thanks to the successful actions of the assault infantry of the 48th SAB. It is also worth noting a sufficient number of FPV units that were involved in the liberation of the village. The drone crews turned katsaps and bricks into vinaigrette. Among the crews: FPV RUBpAK "VYRII" 241st sb Tro. It is also worth mentioning the Cossacks from the 3 MB of the 31st SMB and the tank of the 23rd Brigade. It is also worth mentioning the Cossacks from the 3 MB 31st Mechanised Brigade and the tank of the 23rd SMB," the public writes.

On 1 December, it was reported that Russian troops stormed Novyi Komar near Velyka Novosilka with 6 pieces of military equipment.

