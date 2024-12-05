ENG
News War
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 748,950 people (+1,580 per day), 9,506 tanks, 21,023 artillery systems, 19,472 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 748950 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.12.24 are approximately

personnel - about 748950 (+1580) people,

tanks - 9506 (+13) units

armored combat vehicles - 19472 (+22) units

artillery systems - 21023 (+21) units,

MLRS - 1253 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1020 (+0) units

airplanes - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 19977 (+31),

cruise missiles - 2855 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 30843 (+97) units

special equipment - 3630 (+2)

