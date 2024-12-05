Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 748,950 people (+1,580 per day), 9,506 tanks, 21,023 artillery systems, 19,472 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 748950 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.12.24 are approximately
personnel - about 748950 (+1580) people,
tanks - 9506 (+13) units
armored combat vehicles - 19472 (+22) units
artillery systems - 21023 (+21) units,
MLRS - 1253 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 1020 (+0) units
airplanes - 369 (+0) units
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 19977 (+31),
cruise missiles - 2855 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 30843 (+97) units
special equipment - 3630 (+2)
