Day in Kherson region: two people died, rescuers extinguished 4 fires. PHOTO

Antonivka, Beryslav, Inhulets, Poniativka, Mykilske, Prydniprovske, Pryozerne, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Veletenske, Chervonyi Maiak, Mylove, Monastyrske, Bilozerka, Vysoke, Novovorontsovka, Nadezhdivka, Zelenivka, Novodmytrivka, Stanislav and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military hit critical infrastructure and residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, damaging 5 private houses. The occupiers also damaged gas pipelines, outbuildings and private cars. As a result of Russian aggression, 2 people were killed and 10 others were injured," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the Russian army repeatedly attacked the settlements of the region and Kherson during the day.

"Four fires started as a result of enemy attacks. A residential building, outbuildings and a car were on fire. Rescuers had to move to a safe place during the firefighting due to the threat of enemy UAV strikes," the statement said.

