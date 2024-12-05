Russia has been increasing its presence in Baltic Sea for some time - Pistorius

Recently, the presence of the Russian navy and civilian ships in the Baltic Sea has increased significantly. The Chinese fleet is also present here.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to European Pravda, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this.

"This shows the strategic importance of the Baltic Sea for many, especially for Russia and China, including in terms of circumventing sanctions," he said on Deutschlandfunk radio.

The head of the German defense ministry added that Russia has repeatedly demonstrated provocative behavior, familiar to us from the Cold War.

"We have repeatedly had incidents in the Baltic Sea that led to warning shots in the air, warning shots in the water," he said.

Pistorius compared this behavior to incidents when Russian fighter jets flew over the Baltic states without identification markings to see how NATO would react.

As a reminder, the crew of a Russian ship in the Baltic Sea fired flares at a Bundeswehr military helicopter during a German Air Force operation.

