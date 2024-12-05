In Kharkiv region, enemy used bomber aircraft, attacking in areas of Vovchansk, Vysoka Yaruha, and Hlyboke - OTG "Kharkiv"

Over the past day, seven hostile attacks took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Vysoka Yaruha, and Hlyboke, and the enemy actively used bombers.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv military operation center.

"The Russian occupiers carried out 5 airstrikes using 35 GAMs, as well as 48 strikes by kamikaze drones. They fired 366 times at the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.

The defense forces adequately respond to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

Enemy losses in the Kharkiv region

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian army amounted to 137 creatures, of which 54 were irreversible, and 82 were sanitary.

In addition, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy lost 79 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed or damaged, including:

1 tank

2 artillery systems;

22 vehicles;

10 units of special equipment;

44 UAVs.

Also, 79 shelters for personnel and 3 ammunition storage sites were destroyed.

