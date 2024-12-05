World is on verge of "third nuclear era" - Chief of General Staff of United Kingdom Radakin

The world is entering a new nuclear era with the proliferation of weapons and the almost complete collapse of the system of rules to control their use.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Sky News and European Pravda, this was stated by the Chief of the British Defense Staff, Admiral Anthony Radakin.

He accused Russia of "wild threats of tactical use of nuclear weapons" and of conducting "large-scale nuclear exercises and simulated attacks against NATO countries." Radakin also drew attention to China's nuclear buildup, Iran's nuclear ambitions, and North Korea's ballistic missile program and its "erratic behavior."

The British Chief of the General Staff emphasized that Pyongyang poses a "regional and increasingly global threat."

Radakin also said that his job is to "strengthen the nation's resolve" in the face of growing security risks.

"The outlook is more contradictory, more ambiguous, and more dangerous than we have known in our careers. Nowhere is this more evident than in the nuclear sphere," he said.

According to him, the first nuclear era was during the Cold War, defined by two opposing blocs driven by the risk of uncontrolled escalation and the logic of deterrence.

The second nuclear era, he said, was characterized by global disarmament and counterproliferation efforts.

"But we are on the threshold of the third nuclear era, which is much more complex. It is defined by multiple and parallel dilemmas, the proliferation of nuclear and subversive technologies, and the almost complete absence of the security architecture that existed before," he said.

According to him, this is why the UK's nuclear submarines, which are constantly at sea, are so vital.

"The UK's nuclear deterrent is the part of our arsenal that Russia knows the most about and that has more influence on Putin than anything else," he emphasized.

At the same time, Radakin was careful to emphasize that he does not believe the UK is on the brink of war.

"There is only a remote possibility of a significant direct attack or invasion of the United Kingdom by Russia. The same is true for all of NATO. Russia knows that the response will be significant, whether with conventional or nuclear weapons. NATO's deterrence strategy continues to work. But it must remain strong and be reinforced against a more dangerous Russia," he concluded.

