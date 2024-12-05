Attempted to destroy military vehicles and an administrative building: SSU detained 5 arsonists in two regions. PHOTOS

The SSU and the National Police detained 5 men who were carrying out arson attacks in Kyiv and Ternopil regions on the orders of Russia.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

The detainees are, in particular, repeat offenders and unemployed seekers of "easy" money on Telegram channels.

They tried to destroy two military vehicles and an administrative building with flammable mixtures.

The Kyiv region

"In hot pursuit, a 24-year-old resident of the capital, who had previously served a prison sentence for drug trafficking, robbery and fraud, was detained. After his release, he cooperated with the occupiers and agreed to perform a "test" task: to burn an Armed Forces off-road vehicle. Immediately after committing a new crime, he was detained by law enforcement officers.

Two more suspects were exposed in a village in Fastiv district, where they rented an apartment. The two criminals were detained immediately after setting fire to an off-road vehicle of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces that had returned from the front line.

They filmed the car on fire with their mobile phone cameras and sent a "report" to their Russian supervisor.

The SSU noted that three years ago, the offenders arrived in the capital region from the Donetsk region as IDPs. One of them had already been prosecuted for robbery in 2018.

The Ternopil region

Two local residents aged 20 and 23 were detained for attempting to destroy the administrative building of a village council near the regional centre.

First, the defendants broke a window of the state institution, then poured a flammable mixture into the room and set it on fire.

Currently, all detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period);

- Part 2 of Article 194 (intentional destruction or damage to another's property committed by arson).

They are in custody. They face up to 10 years in prison.

