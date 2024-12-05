For first 2 years, jury will consider cases for which life imprisonment is provided, - "servant of people" Frolov

During the first two years, a jury trial will hear cases that provide for life imprisonment.

This was stated by one of the authors of the bill, "Servant of the People" MP Pavlo Frolov.

"Two bills were adopted today in the first reading, they introduce a classic jury trial... These bills stipulate that for the first two years, the jury will consider (at the request of the accused, i.e. there must be the consent of the prosecution...) only those cases that carry a life imrisonment," the MP explained.

According to Frolov, after two years, the jury will be able to consider cases related to serious crimes, "for which a sentence of 10 years or more is provided".

What cases will not be heard by juries?

The MP also noted that the draft law defines which cases a jury trial cannot consider, including corruption crimes.

Composition of the jury trial

Frolov said that the court will consist of eight jurors and two alternates in case "someone is dismissed for health reasons or due to some important circumstances".

The decision on the guilt of a person will be made by the jury. A person will be found guilty of the relevant offence if seven out of eight or all eight jurors vote in favour, he explained.

"It is stipulated that jury service is a duty... A register of jury candidates will be formed at the expense of the voter register and the taxpayer register, which will include... citizens over 21 years of age," Frolov said.

The draft law also provides for jurors to be granted immunity guarantees similar to those of judges while performing their duties.

"It is envisaged to provide them with financial guarantees at the level of a first instance judge (i.e. UAH 63 thousand - the salary of a first instance judge per month) according to the days when jurors are called to perform their duties in court," Frolov concluded.

As a reminder, on 5 December 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted two draft laws on the establishment of a jury trial in Ukraine as a basis.

