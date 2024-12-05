SBGS: Enemy subversive reconnaissance groups’ activity is not increasing, but threat remains – State Border Guard Service

The State Border Guard Service does not record significant use of sabotage-reconnaissance groups by the occupiers, their activity has decreased at some point.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was reported by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko.

"The activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is not increasing now. In fact, their activity has decreased over time, and we do not see regularity or significant use of their sabotage-reconnaissance groups by the enemy. But, of course, the threat from them has not disappeared," Demchenko said.

According to him, the activity of Russian subversive reconnaissance groups has decreased, among other things, due to the operation of the Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

