Until Russia ends its brutal war against Ukraine, its membership in OSCE should be suspended – Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski calls for the suspension of Russia's membership in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) until it stops its brutal aggression against Ukraine.

He said this at a meeting of OSCE ministers in Malta, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

In my speech today, I told the Russian delegation that we are not falling for this cascade of lies that we heard again from their representatives. We know what they are doing - they are trying to rebuild the Russian empire. We do not agree to this, and we will continue to resist it," Sikorski emphasized.

The Polish foreign minister added that Russia is destroying Ukraine, as well as destroying the future of its country, does not respect borders and human rights, which are the basic principles of the OSCE.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said he would boycott Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who arrived in Malta to participate in a meeting of ministers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.