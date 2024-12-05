Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the United States allegedly attacked Russia "by the hands of the Ukrainian regime" with the involvement of "Ukrainian neo-Nazis".

He said this at a press conference, his statement was quoted by the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to the Russian minister, the United States allegedly helps the "Kyiv regime" to fire long-range weapons at Russian territory.

Lavrov noted that Russia did not seem to have chosen the path of conflict and "is not going to attack anyone".

"We don't want to attack anyone at all. Now the United States has attacked us through the hands of the Ukrainian regime and is waging a war against us with the forces of Ukrainian neo-Nazis, arming them, helping them to shell our territory with long-range weapons, and directly participating in the preparation of such attacks," the Russian diplomat added.

Authorization for strikes on Russian territory

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to launch long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory.

CNN noted that Biden's authorization to fire long-range missiles at Russia would complicate Trump's plans for a truce.

Axios writes that Biden's lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes applies only to the Kursk region of Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine's use of long-range ATACMS missiles to attack Russian territory would mean "direct participation of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia."

On 19 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the United States had authorised Ukraine to strike Russian territory with ATACMS ballistic missiles. However, he refused to confirm or deny the attack on the Bryansk region of Russia.