Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to use ATACMS missile systems to strike Russia could significantly complicate Donald Trump's attempts to reach reconciliation between Moscow and Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, CNN writes about this.

It is noted that the Biden administration's approach to this issue follows the same pattern as in previous cases.

"Ukraine's requests for HIMARS, Abrams tanks, F16s always started with a refusal, and then, when the situation was approaching a critical point, the issue was agreed upon," the article says.

The publication calls the permission to use US precision-guided missiles to attack Russia "quite provocative". However, they admit that Russia is currently significantly weakened and hardly ready for an open conflict with the West.

It is also noted that the White House considers the deployment of North Korean forces in Kursk to be an important factor that influenced the decision to authorise the permit - the US is responding to Moscow's escalation. According to him, Biden considers this a response to the escalation of the situation. According to the correspondent, Biden's move raises the stakes in the war that Donald Trump intends to end.

As a reminder, current US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to launch long-range ATACMS missiles at Russian territory. Subsequently, the UK and France also "gave the green light" to strike deep into Russia with SCALP/Storm Shadow missiles.

Read more: In last weeks of term, Biden administration plans to transfer all promised weapons to Ukraine - Sybiha