In last weeks of term, Biden administration plans to transfer all promised weapons to Ukraine - Sybiha

Joe Biden's administration plans to transfer a significant amount of aid to Ukraine in the last weeks of his term.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Liga.net, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during a telethon.

"The current US administration plans to transfer a very significant amount of aid to Ukraine in the last weeks of its term. We discussed this in detail with my counterpart. All the weapons that belong to the presidential authority," the Foreign Minister said.

He emphasized that this refers to the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), under which weapons are provided from Pentagon warehouses and which provides for rapid delivery.

The United States also assured the Ukrainian side that it would pay for all arms production contracts under the program to support Ukraine. Assistance under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) program has been coming in longer than under the PDA.

"This is extremely important, and such assurances were received during the meeting," Sibiha summarized.

Earlier, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy said that Ukraine is closely monitoring the appointments that US President-elect Donald Trump intends to make. He also counts on further unwavering American support.

