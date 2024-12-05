Russia is biggest threat to our security and will remain so in future – Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius considers Russia to be the biggest threat to the country's security and is convinced that it will remain a threat in the foreseeable future.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Pistorius said this during a speech in the Bundestag.

According to the head of the German Defense Ministry, Russia has rebuilt its military economy and produces 1000 to 1500 tanks for its army every year.

He noted that this is about two times more "than the five largest European countries combined have in their arsenal."

"One thing is clear to us: Russia is the biggest threat to our security, and it will remain so for the foreseeable future," the German Defense Minister emphasized.

Read more: Russia has been increasing its presence in Baltic Sea for some time - Pistorius

Earlier, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that Russia is capable of producing as many weapons and ammunition in 3 months as the entire European Union does in one year.