Zelenskyy and Rutte discuss timely delivery of aid to equip combat brigades of AFU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Zelenskyy spoke about the situation on the battlefield in general and in certain areas of Donetsk region, the course of the operation in the Kursk region and the results of Ukraine's use of long-range capabilities provided by the allies.

"The President emphasized the importance of uninterrupted supply of 155 mm caliber shells, weapons and military equipment from the announced support packages for the timely manning of combat brigades," the Presidential Administration said.

Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of inviting Ukraine to NATO.

Zelenskyy and Rutte agreed to cooperate more actively with partners to implement the decisions of the Washington NATO summit on air defense systems and to further strengthen Ukraine's defenses against Russian air terror in winter.