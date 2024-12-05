Zelenskyy has imposed sanctions against part of Georgian government that "surrenders country to Putin". VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions on part of the Georgian government.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just signed a decree that gives effect to the NSDC's decision on sanctions. These are sanctions against the part of the government in Georgia that is now handing over Georgia to Putin. This is how it happens in international affairs: if you do not react in time or if you react unprincipled, then decades are lost and countries are deprived of freedom," the statement said.

According to the president, we cannot lose anyone in this region: neither Georgia, nor Moldova, nor Ukraine.

"We need to defend ourselves against Moscow together. We call on Europe, America, and everyone in the world to do the same - to act on principle. Glory to Ukraine!" - he concluded.

Protests in Georgia against the rejection of European integration

As a reminder, on 28 November, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that his country was refusing to negotiate EU membership by 2028, as well as any budget grants from the EU.

After that, rallies began in Tbilisi.

The leader of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, joined the protesters in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi.

Georgian police brutally disperse protesters, mass arrests are made

Earlier, the European Union decided to suspend meetings with representatives of the Georgian government. This is a response to the anti-European actions and rhetoric of the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The EU Ambassador to Georgia, Pawel Gerczynski, said that under the current ruling party, Georgia will never become a member of the European Union.

On the night of 29-30 November 2024, Georgian security forces used force and special equipment to disperse protesters who had gathered on Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi. Police detained 107 protesters.

Against the backdrop of brutal suppression of protests, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said that the country's authorities would not allow a repeat of the Ukrainian Euromaidan scenario.

On Saturday 30 November, thousands of protesters gathered in Tbilisi again against the decision of the ruling Georgian Dream party to abandon negotiations with the EU on accession by 2028. Protests also continued in other cities across the country.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who supported the protests in the country, said that the country's parliament was illegitimate and therefore would not be able to elect a new president and that her mandate would continue until a new president was elected by a new parliament.

Due to the anti-democratic actions of the government and the Georgian Dream party, the United States suspended its strategic partnership with Georgia.

On the night of 5 December, for the first time, the protest took place without clashes with the police and the dispersal of demonstrators.

