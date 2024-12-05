Occupiers hit Voznesensk with missile, man killed
Today, on December 5, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Voznesensk in the Mykolaiv region, killing a man.
This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim, Censor.NET reports.
"Unfortunately, a man was killed as a result of the evening rocket attack in Voznesensk.
Russia is a terrorist country," he wrote.
