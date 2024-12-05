Invaders attacked Chernihiv region with strike drones: Private house was damaged. PHOTOS
Last night, on 5 December, Russian troops once again attacked the Chernihiv region with attack drones.
This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports.
The attack reportedly damaged a house and a shed on the territory of a household in Koryukivka district. The roof, windows, and doors of the house were damaged.
It is also noted that there was no information about the victims.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password