Invaders attacked Chernihiv region with strike drones: Private house was damaged. PHOTOS

Last night, on 5 December, Russian troops once again attacked the Chernihiv region with attack drones.

This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports.

The attack reportedly damaged a house and a shed on the territory of a household in Koryukivka district. The roof, windows, and doors of the house were damaged.

It is also noted that there was no information about the victims.

