Over 1000 people have been blown up by anti-personnel mines since beginning of year
More than 1000 people were blown up by Russian mines in 2024, more than 300 of them died.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.
"Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion of the de-occupied territories, 1,083 civilians have been blown up by Russian anti-personnel mines. Of these, 333 were killed and 750 injured," the statement said.
It is noted that Kharkiv, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions remain the most contaminated liberated territories.
