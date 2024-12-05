Issue is politicised, - "servant of people" Venislavskyi said that National Security Committee considered situation with supply of defective mines to Armed Forces

On Wednesday, 4 December, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence considered the situation with the supply of defective mines to the frontline.

This was stated by a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, MP of the "Servant of the People" party, Fedir Venislavskyi, on the air of "Espreso" TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

The parliamentarian said that the number of defective mines does not pose a systemic threat to the defence capability or capacity of the Ukrainian defence industry.

"The problems for Ukraine's defence capability were created not so much by the situation with the unexploded mines as by the politicisation of this issue by politicians and experts, which led to much more negative consequences than the fact of the unexploded mines. The information actively discussed in the media by experts and politicians may be a planned information operation against the defence security sector and Ukrainian arms manufacturers. The perpetrators must be found by the Security Service and the State Bureau of Investigation, which have registered the relevant criminal proceedings," Venislavskyi said.

Read more: "Servant of People Venislavskyi accuses military of violating storage conditions for defective mines

According to the MP, the National Security Committee considered the situation with the supply of defective mines to the frontline.

According to Venislavskyi, the meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministry of Defence leadership, including the First Deputy Minister of Defence, the head of the Defence Procurement Agency, and the Minister of Strategic Industries. Also present were the heads of the Armed Forces responsible for the quality of ammunition and its supply to the security and defence sector, representatives of various components of the sector and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The Committee received a report from the commission, which outlined preliminary conclusions on the situation with the abnormal triggering of 120 calibre mines.

"The issue was discussed thoroughly. Given the number of malfunctioning shells and the fact that Ukraine is forced to increase the production of its own ammunition in a short time to provide the troops with the necessary ammunition, situations with poor quality mine production are inevitable. But the main thing is that the number of malfunctioning mines is much lower than the statistical error of the total number of munitions Ukraine receives. That is, there are no defects at all," the MP said.

Venislavskyi added that there were no cases of injuries or deaths of servicemen due to malfunctioning ammunition.

Read more: Before being delivered to frontline, mines were tested with small number of shots and not from all batches - media

Defective mines supplied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 6 November 2024, it was reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a low-quality batch of 120 mm mines manufactured by Ukroboronprom.

On 20 November, a video of mines manufactured by "Ukroboronprom" malfunctioning was released.

The Ministry of Defence said it was investigating the situation.

Also, journalist Yulia Kyrienko-Merinova said that after the situation with the low-quality 120mm mortar shells was publicised, a batch of 82mm mortar rounds, which also turned out to be defective, was withdrawn from the frontline.

Read more: Substandard mines for AFU: Media and NGO call on government to reform ammunition quality control policy