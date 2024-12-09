Negotiations with Russia are possible only from position of strength – Estonian Prime Minister Michal

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal met with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv and said that negotiations with Russia are possible only from a position of strength.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in X (Twitter).

"Estonia annually supports Ukraine with 0.25% of our GDP. We continue to urge our allies and partners to do the same.

To force Putin to abandon his goals, negotiations with Russia are possible only from a position of strength," the post reads.

To recap, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.