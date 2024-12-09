Negotiations with Russia are possible only from position of strength – Estonian Prime Minister Michal
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal met with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv and said that negotiations with Russia are possible only from a position of strength.
According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this in X (Twitter).
"Estonia annually supports Ukraine with 0.25% of our GDP. We continue to urge our allies and partners to do the same.
To force Putin to abandon his goals, negotiations with Russia are possible only from a position of strength," the post reads.
To recap, Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password