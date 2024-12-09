Shelling in Donetsk region: woman killed, at least 4 wounded

On December 9, 2024, Russian troops continued to shell the territory of the Donetsk region. 1 person was killed and 4 wounded as a result of today's strikes in the north of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russians killed a 91-year-old woman and wounded two people in Stara Mykolaivka of the Illinivka community. A shop and 3 vehicles were damaged.

It is also noted that 2 people were wounded in Kostiantynivka, 4 private houses, a multi-storey building, 2 administrative buildings, 2 shops, 2 non-residential premises and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Watch more: Zelenskyy: Russia fired almost 500 GABs and more than 400 strike UAVs at Ukraine last week. VIDEO

"Be responsible! Evacuate in a timely manner!" Filashkin appeals to the residents of the region.