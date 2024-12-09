Ruscists attack power engineers with drone in Dnipropetrovsk region
An enemy drone attacked DTEK power engineers in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK' s press center.
As noted, the power engineers were carrying out restoration work near the combat zone. During the repair, a Russian drone hit their vehicle and exploded.
"Fortunately, one of the power engineers noticed the drone in advance, so they managed to find a safe place and none of the repair team was injured," the company emphasizes.
Despite all the risks, the power engineers continue to work.
