Ruscists attack power engineers with drone in Dnipropetrovsk region

An enemy drone attacked DTEK power engineers in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to DTEK' s press center.

As noted, the power engineers were carrying out restoration work near the combat zone. During the repair, a Russian drone hit their vehicle and exploded.

"Fortunately, one of the power engineers noticed the drone in advance, so they managed to find a safe place and none of the repair team was injured," the company emphasizes.

Despite all the risks, the power engineers continue to work.

