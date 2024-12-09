ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9140 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
399 3

Estonia will continue to allocate 0.25% of its GDP to support Ukraine – Prime Minister Michal

Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal

Estonia will continue to support Ukraine, in particular, it is committed to allocate 0.25% of its GDP.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are committed to allocating 0.25% of our GDP. And if we can do more, say, in cyberspace - we have a cyber delegation here today - or, say, in heating or energy, we will do it, because we understand that winter and spring will be very difficult.

We have also made it very clear with the EU and NATO: Ukraine is part of Europe and should be part of NATO," Michal said during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Read more: Estonia to allocate EUR 100 million annually to Ukraine for defense – Shmyhal

Author: 

aid (2353) Estonia (284)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 