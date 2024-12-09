Highest intensity of fighting remains in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions – General Staff

The defense forces are directing their efforts to disrupt the Russian invaders' offensive plans and deplete their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 151 combat engagements have taken place.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The enemy conducted 34 air strikes, dropping 54 GABs, used 681 kamikaze drones, and fired almost 4,000 times at settlements and positions of our troops.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists unsuccessfully stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops five times near Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

The occupation troops' losses amounted to 54 occupants killed and wounded. Ukrainian troops destroyed two vehicles and 16 enemy UAVs, and damaged two armored combat vehicles and five cars.

The enemy attacked our fortifications in the Kupiansk direction seven times in the areas of Lozova and Zahryzove, two firefights are still ongoing. Kivsharivka, Kruhliakivka and Lozova were subjected to GAB air strikes.

Fourteen enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops near Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Nadiia, Makiivka, Torske and Yampolivka in the Lyman direction.

Hostilities in the East

In the Siversk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but conducted air strikes on Fedorivka, Kuzminivka and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo-Vasylivka failed. Enemy aircraft attacked Druzhkivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders eight times today in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka and Nelipivka. Defense forces are steadily holding back the attack, two firefights are ongoing.

The enemy is intensifying attacks on Ukrainian troops in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy made 51 offensive attacks during the day. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachanske, Chumatske and Shevchenko. Our defenders are bravely holding the line, repelling 46 enemy attacks, five combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers killed 139 and wounded 218 invaders. 11 vehicles were destroyed and an artillery system was damaged.

There are 37 combat engagements in the Kurakhove direction as of this time of day. Terrorists, supported by aviation, tried to advance in the areas of Sontsivka, Stari Terny, Zoria, Dalne, Dachne and Kurakhove.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the direction of Kostyantynopil, Novosilka and near Sukhi Yaliv, Storozheve, Neskuchne and Blahodatne during the day. Six battles are still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske direction, three enemy assaults failed.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten enemy attacks, and one combat engagement is currently ongoing. The enemy carried out 22 air strikes on its territory during the day, dropping 36 guided bombs.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

Today, we would like to recognize the Ukrainian soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade, the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Kostyantyn Hordiienko, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade and the 48th Separate Assault Battalion named after Noman Chelebidzhikhan, who are steadfastly holding back the advance of the enemy's superior forces.

