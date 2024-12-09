102 combat engagements took place in frontline, complicated situation in Kurakhove direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 102 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

During the day, the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation fired artillery at Vidrodzhenivske in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kharkiv direction, three firefights took place near Hlyboke and Vovchansk, and one enemy attack is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Lozova and Zahryzove twice during the day, one attack was successfully repelled, and the battle continues.

Hostilities in Donbas

Ten combat engagements took place in the Lyman sector near Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Nadiia, Makiivka, Torske and Yampolivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, invaders attacked six times in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka. Four of the attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, and two combat engagements are ongoing.

The enemy is still highly active in the Pokrovsk direction. Combat engagements of varying intensity started 29 times today. Ukrainian troops repelled 24 attacks near Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Dachanske, Chumatske and Shevchenko.

The situation remains difficult in the Kurakhove direction. Near Sontsivka, Staryi Terny, Zoria, Dalne, Dachne and Kurakhove, 16 attacks were repelled, nine engagements are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor attacked 14 times in the direction of Kostiantynopil, Novosilka and near Storozheve, five battles are currently ongoing. Enemy aviation launched strikes with GABs against Konstantinople.

The situation in other directions

In Prydniprovske, Russian invaders attacked our positions three times directly. They were fiercely repulsed and suffered losses.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled six invaders' attacks, and nine combat engagements have been recorded so far.