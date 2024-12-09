Ruscists dropped explosives from drone on man in Kherson while he was riding bicycle
Russian troops attacked a man with a drone in Kherson.
This was reported by the RMA press service, Censor.NET reports.
At about 14:00, he was riding a bicycle when an explosive was dropped on him from a drone.
The 64-year-old man received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to his leg.
He was hospitalized in moderate condition.
